Feder: 'News Nation' premieres to modest ratings

"News Nation" features, from left, meteorologist Albert Ramon, news anchors Joe Donlon and Marni Hughes, and breaking news anchor Rob Nelson.

Based on its opening night ratings, "News Nation" still has a long way to go if it's serious about taking on the big cable news networks.

An average of 116,000 viewers nationwide tuned in to the three-hour debut of WGN America's "News Nation" Tuesday night, according to Nielsen figures released today.

By comparison, Fox News averaged 3.637 million viewers, MSNBC averaged 2.194 million viewers, and CNN averaged 1.685 million during prime time in August.

Robert Feder has the full report at robertfeder.com.