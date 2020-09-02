Aurora man faces multiple felony charges after Warrenville SWAT standoff

An Aurora man, who was found unresponsive behind the wheel of his car while holding a gun early Tuesday morning in Warrenville, is facing multiple weapons and drug charges as well as a number of other felony counts.

Warrenville police said 31-year-old Antwain C. Stringer was driving east on Butterfield Road in the westbound lanes when he stopped his car in the road just before 5 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection with Winfield Road.

Approaching officers saw Stringer holding a handgun in the driver's seat. Stringer did not respond to officers' commands, and ultimately the DuPage Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team's SWAT unit was called in.

Additional efforts were made to rouse Stringer, police officials said, but to no avail.

Finally, SWAT team members fired bean bag rounds into the passenger side of the vehicle in order to make entry into the vehicle, which awakened Stringer.

He was taken into custody and transported to a nearby hospital for observation.

Stringer is charged with four felonies: possession of a controlled substance, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated battery, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. He also is charged with aggravated driving under the influence and a misdemeanor count of possession of a firearm ammunition without a Firearm Owner's Identification card.

He is being held at the DuPage County jail awaiting a bond hearing expected later today.