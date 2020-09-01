Schaumburg Boomers to host four more socially distanced concerts

The Schaumburg Boomers will host four more socially distanced "Live from the Lot" concerts, featuring a total of six bands, from Sept. 17 through 20 in the parking lot next to the ballpark at 1999 Springinsguth Road in Schaumburg. Courtesy of Grimaldi Public Relations

The pandemic forced cancellation of Schaumburg's traditional Septemberfest this weekend, but the Schaumburg Boomers baseball team is set to host more socially distanced concerts in its "Live from the Lot" series over four consecutive days this month.

Following the same protocols established for shows this summer, a total of six bands will perform from Sept. 17 to 20 in the parking lot of Boomers Stadium at 1999 Springinsguth Road in Schaumburg.

The lineup includes:

• The Palmer Squares at 7:30 p.m. before Tropidelic at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 17;

• Rod Tuffcurls & The Bench Press at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18;

• Sixteen Candles at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19; and

• Led Zeppelin 2 at 5 p.m. followed by Of Perception -- A Doors Tribute at 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 20.

The tickets are sold by vehicle, for up to six occupants, with some shows also having VIP tickets still available. All purchases are available online at ticketweb.com.

VIP ticketholders can park in the first four rows and have dedicated food and beverage services come to their vehicle, as well as being close to restrooms.

General admission tickets to the Sept. 17 concert cost $90 per vehicle, with VIP tickets available for $120.

The general admission tickets for the remaining shows cost $60 per carpool. VIP tickets are sold out for Sept. 18 and 19, but are available for $100 on Sept. 20.

The lot opens at 6:30 p.m. for most of the concerts, but at 4 p.m. on Sept. 20.

Each vehicle will have a 10-foot-wide space to its left where its occupants can be without a mask, but face coverings are required for anyone leaving this dedicated area.

Food and beverages are available for purchase, and the concert area will be equipped with 12 standard-sized restrooms, three ADA-accessible restrooms, six sanitizer stations and six hand wash stations.

The application for the concerts to the village of Schaumburg estimates about 292 vehicles per show. Oversized vehicles, including RVs, are not allowed.

This concert series may be a way for attendees to bid farewell to summer, but it's not necessarily the last socially-distanced event at Boomers Stadium in 2020.

"We are exploring several other event possibilities through the end of October," Schaumburg Boomers General Manager Michael Larson said.