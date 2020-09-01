New cases of COVID-19 grew by 1,492, deaths increase by 39 as daily positivity rate spikes

A staff member explains how to give a saliva sample as University of Illinois Champaign-Urbana students returning to school take COVID-19 tests at the State Farm Center, one of the testing stations found across campus. Courtesy of the UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS/FRED ZWICKY

New cases of COVID-19 increased by 1,492 Tuesday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported, as people dying from the respiratory disease grew by 39.

Labs reported 22,961 COVID-19 test results in the last 24 hours and the daily positivity rate is 6.5% -- a spike from the seven-day average of 4.3%.

That brings the total fatalities to 8,064, and statewide tally of infections to 236,515.

Twelve of the deaths announced Tuesday are in Chicago or the collar counties, and 27 are downstate.

Meanwhile, rollout of a new saliva test for COVID-19 pioneered by University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign researchers is proceeding smoothly, U of I chemistry Professor Paul J. Hergenrother said.

So far, 161,193 tests have been processed since early July. The tests, which are mandatory for students, staff members and faculty, ramped up Aug. 24 when most undergraduates returned to classes.

The positivity rate for the campus is under 1%, officials reported. Between Aug. 24 and Aug. 25, a total of 168 new infections were found.