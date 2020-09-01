Man arrested after standoff with police in Warrenville

Warrenville police have arrested an unidentified man after he stopped a car in the middle of the road near Blackwell Forest Preserve early Tuesday morning and would not respond to officers' demands to exit the vehicle.

A SWAT team was called in to extricate the unresponsive man from the vehicle after authorities spotted a firearm in the vehicle. The man was removed from the vehicle and a weapon was recovered, according to authorities.

The man is expected to be charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

Parts of Winfield and Butterfield roads were closed for more than an hour as police dealt with the situation. The roads were reopened shortly after 7:30 a.m.