Man arrested after standoff with police in Warrenville
Updated 9/1/2020 7:51 AM
Warrenville police have arrested an unidentified man after he stopped a car in the middle of the road near Blackwell Forest Preserve early Tuesday morning and would not respond to officers' demands to exit the vehicle.
A SWAT team was called in to extricate the unresponsive man from the vehicle after authorities spotted a firearm in the vehicle. The man was removed from the vehicle and a weapon was recovered, according to authorities.
The man is expected to be charged with unlawful use of a weapon.
Parts of Winfield and Butterfield roads were closed for more than an hour as police dealt with the situation. The roads were reopened shortly after 7:30 a.m.
