Feder: Trump tweets 'good luck' message on eve of 'News Nation' launch
Updated 9/1/2020 12:30 PM
Hours before tonight's debut of a three-hour primetime national newscast from Chicago that promises to be free of political bias, "News Nation" has received an unsolicited blessing from President Donald Trump, reports Robert Feder.
"Good luck to Sean Compton, a winner at everything he does!" Trump tweeted at 9:02 a.m. Tuesday over a link to Stephen Battaglio's story Monday in the Los Angeles Times raising the curtain on "News Nation."
Read the full story here.
