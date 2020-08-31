'This is Mundelein' photography contest winners announced

Winners have been decided in the Mundelein Arts Commission's third annual "This is Mundelein" photography contest. This year's theme was "Capture the Moment." First place went to Enrique Cardenal for a piece called "Who Said Winter Sunsets Are Not Pretty in Mundelein?" Second place went to Betsy Anderson for the photo "Ready for Joy." Third place went to Dan Mayworm for "Swan Take Off." The winners will receive cash prizes, and their work will be displayed at village hall.