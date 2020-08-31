 

Man charged in bomb threat at Aurora Branch Court

An Aurora man threatened to blow up the Aurora Branch Court Friday because he was unhappy about the outcome of a case, Aurora police say.

Larry Streit, 50, of the 500 block of South Union Street, is charged with felony disorderly conduct, according to a news release from police.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Around 3:30 p.m., a clerk at the court received a bomb threat during a telephone call. The caller said he was near the court, which is at 1200 E. Indian Trail Road. It is connected to the Aurora police headquarters.

Aurora police began investigating, and called in the Kane County sheriff's office bomb squad and explosives-detecting dog to check the building.

Streit was arrested at his home Friday. He was released Saturday on a personal-recognizance bond.

The news release did not say what court case Streit was upset about.

His next court date is Oct. 14 at the Kane County Judicial Center.

