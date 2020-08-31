Illinois records 7 more deaths, another 1,668 infections

State health officials Monday announced seven more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19 and another 1,668 new cases of the disease have been diagnosed.

The brings the state's death toll to 8,026, while 235,023 have been infected since the outbreak began.

The state has also conducted 4,064,161 tests for the disease. The state's seven-day rolling average infection rate now stands at 4.1% statewide.