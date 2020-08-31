Former Elburn mayor Willey remembered for community involvement

Dr. Jim Willey's life was deeply rooted in Elburn, his home for more than 40 years and where he served as mayor for three terms.

Willey, who died Aug. 23 at age 66, will be remembered as the mayor when Elburn opened its commuter rail station. But he was heavily involved in the community as coordinator of the Elburn Days parade, for playing taps on his trumpet at the annual Memorial Day ceremony at the local cemetery, as a leader in Boy Scout Troop 7, and owner of a popular dental practice, Elburn Dental on Main Street.

He also served as a director of the American Dental Association (ADA), helping young dentists as they embarked on their trade.

Willey grew up in Batavia, where his father, Elwood Willey, was the longtime band director at Batavia High School.

Jim Willey's son, Andrew Willey, said his father always wanted to be a doctor.

"He wanted to help people and thought being a doctor would be the way to do it," he said.

In 1979, Jim Willey moved to Elburn with his late wife, Catherine Whitmer Willey. The two had met during their freshman year at Cornell College during a chemistry study group.

His practice focused on family dentistry and drew on his rapport with children and his ability to make them laugh.

David Willey said that when children would visit for a checkup, his father would take photos of them with their mouths open. The photos would grace the office walls and the patients were nicknamed the Crocodile Club.

"For a while, his logo outside of his office was a crocodile in a dental chair," David Willey said.

After joining the Lions Club, Jim Willey found his niche as coordinator of the annual Elburn Days Parade.

"He met a lot of people through that," David Willey said.

It was only a short step to a political career. He was elected to the village board in 1995, and won election as village president two years later, serving through 2009.

It was during his term as mayor that the Metra's Union Pacific West Line was extended to Elburn.

His sons said connecting Elburn's streets was also high on his agenda.

"He made a big push to make sure all of the sidewalks were connected all over town, so that people could walk from one neighborhood to another," Andrew Willey said.

In 2006, Jim Willey said his childhood in Batavia influenced his plans for Elburn.

Noting that in 2005, Elburn spent $200,000 fixing sidewalks in the older sections, he told the Daily Herald, "One of the things that impressed me about Batavia was the sidewalks. There were sidewalks everywhere. I could hop on my bike and go around my block when I was little and when I got older sidewalks took me to the library, and downtown."

Jim Willey left his dental practice in 2006 to join the ADA, where he was instrumental in establishing the association's Center for Professional Success, which provided resources and guidance for young dentists.

After retiring in 2019, he devoted time to his hobbies, which included Civil War history, trains and photography. He also spent time with his grandson, Arthur.

Services will be Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Conley Funeral Home, 116 W. Pierce St. Video of the service will be available Tuesday evening on the Conley Funeral Home Facebook page.