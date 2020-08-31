COVID-19 tests available Tuesday, Wednesday in Hanover Park

The state of Illinois is offering a free drive-through and walk-up COVID 19 mobile testing site on Sept. 1 and 2, in the south parking lot of Evangel Church, 5700 Bartels Road in Hanover Park. Hours are Sept. 1, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sept. 2, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nasal swabs will be used, and people being tested will be called with results in four to 7 days. There is no cost for testing. Anyone interested in being tested is asked to bring their insurance card, but they don't have to have insurance to be tested. People don't have to have symptoms or be sick to be tested. For information, visit dph.illinois.gov/covid19 or www.evangelchurch.cc