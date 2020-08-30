State reports another 1,992 COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

State health authorities reported 1,992 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, along with 11 additional deaths from the coronavirus.

Eight of those additional deaths occurred in Cook County, which authorities say could face tighter restrictions as a result of rising case rates and deaths. Another of the deaths occurred in Lake County, authorities said.

The new cases brings the state's total to 233,355, with 8,019 of them fatal.

Laboratories statewide reported 43,693 tests within the previous 24 hours, officials said Sunday. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity rate from Aug. 23 to Aug. 29 is 4.2%.

As of Saturday night, 1,472 people were hospitalized in Illinois with COVID-19, down from 1,563 Friday night. Of those hospitalized Saturday, 328 patients were in an intensive-care unit and 155 were on ventilators.