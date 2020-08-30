No injuries after officer fires at suspect in North Chicago

The Lake County Major Crime Task Force is investigating an officer-involved shooting in which no one was hit Saturday in North Chicago.

According to Lake County sheriff's police, the shooting occurred after a North Chicago police officer made a traffic stop at about 8:50 p.m. on a driver who appeared impaired. The driver, a 41-year-old Waukegan man, initially accelerated and attempted to elude the officer, but eventually stopped in the area of 24th Street and Dickey Avenue, sheriff's police said.

The man then got out of his car, ignored the officer's commands to put his hands up, and appeared to be reaching for a firearm in his waistband, according to the sheriff's office. The officer fired at the man, who then ran away, authorities said.

North Chicago police established a perimeter around the area and the man surrendered a short time later, sheriff's police said. A semi-automatic pistol was recovered in the area of where the man was hiding, they added.

The man was arrested and is being held pending charges.

Due to the officer discharging his firearm, North Chicago police asked for an independent investigation of the shooting. Under department protocol, the officer has been placed on administrative leave pending review.