Police: Glen Ellyn man used Instagram to stalk women

A 24-year-old Glen Ellyn man has been arrested following accusations that he stalked two women through Instagram and in person before breaking into one of the woman's vehicles on at least two occasions, the Du Page County sheriff's office said Saturday in a news release.

Charles M. Villasenor of the 200 block of Linden Street has been charged with three counts of burglary without causing damage and one count of stalking which caused the victim to fear for her safety.

The sheriff's office received a report Monday of an individual stalking women in person and though social networks by creating fake profiles on Instagram.

Villasenor, a grocery clerk, was arrested Friday night in Glen Ellyn after detectives executed a search warrant related to their investigation.

Charges against Villasenor allege that during the month of February he burglarized two vehicles, one at a Glen Ellyn address and one at a Carol Stream address. During the first week of August, he is also accused of burglarizing a second vehicle at the Carol Stream address, police said.

The stalking charge alleges Villasenor engaged in threating and stalking behavior against a Carol Stream woman from Nov. 1 through his arrest on Friday, police said.