Police: Aurora man battered, burned children

Aurora Police have arrested and charged a 31-year-old Aurora man following a child abuse investigation that indicated he caused injuries, some serious, to two young children in his care, officials said Friday on the department's Facebook page.

Ross Hunt, of the 2000 block of West Illinois Avenue, faces three felony charges of aggravated battery causing bodily harm to a victim under 13, and two misdemeanor charges each of domestic battery which causes bodily harm, makes physical contact and causes a child to be endangered.

Earlier this year, Aurora police were contacted by the Department of Children and Family Services regarding possible child abuse. The children are under the age of 10, and one has special needs due to a serious medical condition. Police said several witnesses were key to the abuse investigation.

Investigators found that on one occasion, Hunt became angry after the child with special needs vomited. Hunt then battered and caused injury to this child while in the presence of a younger child, police said. Detectives learned Hunt then instructed the younger child to punch the child with special needs in the head for vomiting. When the younger child refused, Hunt held parts of his body under hot water, causing burns, police said.

The children were removed by from Hunt's care as soon as the investigation began, police said.