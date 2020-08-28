 

Woodfield Mall names new general manager

  • Simon Property Group has named company veteran Christopher Speca as the new general manager of Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

      Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer, 2019

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 8/28/2020 4:30 PM

In a year that has seen the COVID-19 pandemic have a major impact on retail and other industries, Simon Property Group has announced a new general manager for Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg.

Christopher Speca is taking the helm of the Chicago area's largest shopping center, bring with him more than 27 years of experience in the retail real estate shopping center industry, Simon officials said.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Speca has been a manager of Simon properties across the nation for the past 14 years, most recently serving as regional vice president of the company's Premium Outlet Division and receiving numerous awards for his leadership and community partnering initiatives.

"Woodfield Mall has long been a shining jewel in the Simon portfolio," Speca said. "I'm delighted and honored to be here and look forward to working with the existing team to bring a fresh perspective and passion to what is already one of the country's most outstanding shopping destinations."

