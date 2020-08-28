Priest who served several Lake County churches dies

The Archdiocese of Chicago announced that the Rev. William J. Costello, who had served as associate pastor at Holy Cross Parish in Deerfield, Prince of Peace Parish in Lake Villa, and St. Peter Parish in Antioch, died Aug. 23. He was 82.

Costello last served at St. Eugene Parish in Chicago before retiring in 2008.

"Fr. Bill loved being a priest," said Rev. John Ryan, pastor emeritus at St. Dismas Parish and a classmate of Costello. "He was a true servant of the Lord, very faithful to his duties and totally dedicated to his parishes."

Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at St. Raphael the Archangel, 40000 N. U.S. Highway 45, Old Mill Creek. The funeral Mass will follow at 11 a.m.