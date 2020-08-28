New cases of COVID-19 back in the 2,000s, 20 more deaths

New cases of COVID-19 jumped by 2,149 Friday with 20 more deaths as Cook and Will were included among 30 counties with warning signs indicating a virus surge, state officials said.

The reasons for the outbreak include people gathering in large groups without face coverings, traveling to other states with outbreaks of COVID-19, and socializing at bars without physical distancing, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

"Cases connected to schools are beginning to be reported," the IDPH said.

Total deaths from COVID-19 now stand at 7,997 and should surpass 8,000 Saturday. The state has recorded 229,483 total cases, the Illinois Department of Public Health announced.

Cook recorded 112 cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 compared to the target level of fewer than 50 and Will has a test positivity rate for the virus of 8.8% for the week of Aug. 16 through 22.

This Monday, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted restrictions, including banning indoor dining at restaurants and bars, on Will and Kankakee counties because they hit 8% test positivity for three straight days.

The seven-day average COVID-19 test positivity rate is 4.1%, with labs reporting 48,383 results in the last 24 hours.

There were 1,546 patients in hospital with the virus Thursday night, a dip from Wednesday's tally of 1,631.