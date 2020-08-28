Feder: New NBC 5 series offers perspective on 'Race in Chicago'

Marion Brooks, veteran news anchor and investigative reporter at NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5, just launched a weekly series of special reports on "Race in Chicago: How Did We Get Here."

Marion Brooks, veteran news anchor and investigative reporter at NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5, just launched a weekly series of special reports on "Race in Chicago: How Did We Get Here."

Airing each Wednesday on NBC 5's 6 p.m. newscast through the end of the year, stories by Brooks and her colleagues, including Phil Rogers, Kate Chappell and Chris Hush, will examine the African American experience in Chicago and provide historical perspective on vital issues.

"As a journalist, I feel a sense of responsibility to report stories that will hopefully inform and educate viewers about the important issues that have led to the Black Lives Matter movement," Brooks said.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.