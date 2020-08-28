Arlington Heights parking lot death ruled a suicide

Authorities confirmed Friday the death of a 41-year-old Buffalo Grove man found in an Arlington Heights office complex parking lot Thursday was a suicide.

The Cook County medical examiner's office ruled the death a suicide after an autopsy Friday.

Officers found the man dead in the 2100 block of South Arlington Heights Road at 8:24 a.m. after a sequence of events that stemmed from an apparent domestic disturbance blocks away on the 2400 block of South Goebbert Road, police said.

The victim was able to safely leave the Goebbert address and meet with officers at a safe location just after 8 a.m., but the suspect fled in a vehicle and possibly was involved in two minor hit-and-run traffic crashes, police said.

A short time later, first responders found the man beyond medical attention in the office parking lot.

Police say they have not been able to contact the man's next of kin.