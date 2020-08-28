Antioch teen facing murder charges in Kenosha shooting staying in Illinois another month

Kyle Rittenhouse walks toward police after shooting three people in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Tuesday night. Video frame grab courtesy of Brendan Gutenschwager

A virtual hearing for 17-year-old Antioch resident Kyle Rittenhouse was held Friday morning. Rittenhouse has been charged with murder following shootings in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Courtesy 19th Judicial Circuit

The 17-year-old Antioch resident who authorities say fatally wounded two people with a semi-automatic rifle during a protest this week in Kenosha, Wisconsin, will spend at least another month in custody in Illinois.

An attorney for defendant Kyle Rittenhouse requested 30 more days so her client could prepare for an extradition hearing that could send the teen to Wisconsin to face murder charges there. That request was granted, and a new status hearing was set for 9 a.m. Sept. 25.

Rittenhouse was arrested in Antioch Wednesday morning, charged in a warrant with first-degree intentional homicide, first-degree reckless homicide, two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety, attempted first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18.

The charges come from a series of shootings the night before during unrest in Kenosha. Authorities say Rittenhouse killed two people and wounded another during protests and rioting that began after a police officer shot 29-year-old Jacob Blake seven times in the back Sunday.

Blake remains hospitalized in Wisconsin and reportedly is paralyzed from the waist down.

Rittenhouse is being held without bond at Lake County's juvenile justice center near Vernon Hills.

Rittenhouse didn't appear during Friday's brief hearing, which was held remotely because of the COVID-19 crisis. Public defender Jennifer Snyder represented Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse ultimately has two legal options when it comes to extradition.

He can waive his right to an extradition hearing, at which point Wisconsin law enforcement officers would have the legal authority to take him out of Illinois to Kenosha County to face charges there.

Or, he could agree to a hearing in Lake County on the extradition request from Wisconsin authorities. That would require some preparation, including the issuance of a warrant from Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers that would need to be sent to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker and then eventually to a Lake County judge for a ruling.