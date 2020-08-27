No injuries, no arrests after gun fired in Gurnee apartment

No arrests were made and no injuries were reported after a man fired a gun during an argument in a Gurnee apartment complex on Monday morning.

According to a new release issued by the Gurnee Department of Police, they received a call about 9:30 a.m. of a single gunshot heard inside an apartment complex, located behind the police department. Arriving officers determined the location of the incident based on witness statements, and they immediately established a perimeter around the building to help contain the situation.

Officers took further precautions to evacuate nearby apartments and notified area businesses and schools of the developing situation.

A short time later, one female and one male emerged from the apartment. The male, 21, of Gurnee, was taken into custody and questioned by detectives. The investigation determined the male, a FOID card owner, accidentally fired one round during an argument with others. The other parties involved in the argument left before police arrival.

The female was detained for questioning and was not directly involved in the incident. She was released without charges.

The Northern Illinois Police Alarm System Emergency Services Team arrived to assist with clearing the scene and ensuring no other people were inside the apartment. Once confirmed, area residents, businesses and schools were notified they could resume their activities.

This case remains under investigation.