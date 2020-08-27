Blue Thunder Parade cancelled

According to a statement on its Facebook page, "Blue Thunder Parade 2020," which was scheduled to take place in Lake County on Sunday, has been canceled due to local authorities not willing to issue necessary permits.

The sole purpose of the event was to show thanks and support for the men and women who wear the Blue, the statement said.

Because of overwhelming support and interest in the event, however, "Blue Thunder Honorary Highway 2020" has been suggested.

Anyone traveling on Milwaukee Avenue (Blue Thunder Honorary Highway) from Route 22 and Route 137 between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday is encouraged to decorate their vehicle with blue decorations and/or flags to show support for local law enforcement.

Local businesses and residences that have frontage on Blue Thunder Honorary Highway are encouraged to show support by showing as much blue as possible.