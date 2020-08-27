Antioch emergency curfew lifted

Less than 24 hours after announcing an emergency curfew, the Village of Antioch has lifted it, according to a news release posted Thursday on its Facebook page.

"The Antioch Police Department extends our thanks to the entire community for their overwhelming show of support and the level of cooperation exhibited during last night's emergency curfew, issued by Mayor (Lawrence) Hanson," the statement said. "As most can understand, decisions that affect people's lives can be some of the most difficult to make. One must carefully balance the impact to individuals with what is best for the safety of the entire community."

On Wednesday, the Village issued a news release saying it was identified as a potential target for a large-scale social unrest event. That led to Hanson's decision to impose the emergency curfew.

"The Department continues to monitor all available information and current trends in an attempt identify and evaluate potential risks," Thursday's release said. "We ask the community to understand that situations such as these are often extremely fluid, and as a result, this decision is subject to reversal should a new need for an emergency curfew arise. Although the curfew is lifted, we want to reassure our community that the Department continues to respond appropriately in order to keep Antioch safe. We encourage our residents, businesses, and guests to remain vigilant in remaining aware of suspicious activity."