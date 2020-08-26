Joliet men charged with armed robbery at Schaumburg hotel

Two Joliet men who prosecutors say robbed guests at a Schaumburg hotel at gunpoint were charged with armed robbery, a class X felony punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Dimera Montgomery, 22, who is on probation for a 2017 robbery in DuPage County, was ordered held on $150,000 bail. Co-defendant Lachaun Mason-Loyd, 18, was ordered held on $100,000 bail. Cook County Judge Ellen Mandeltort ordered both men to submit to electronic monitoring if they post bail. They next appear in court on Sept. 11.

According to prosecutors, Montgomery and Mason-Loyd were hanging out and playing video games with two male guests in their hotel room in the 0-100 block of Martingale Lane on Sunday, Aug. 23.

Both defendants took "unknown pills" and began exhibiting "odd behavior," said Assistant Cook County State's Attorney Loukas Kalliantasis. The hotel guests became uncomfortable and ordered a ride share for the defendants, Kalliantasis said. When one of the hotel guests went to remove cash from the hotel safe, Mason-Loyd drew a weapon from a backpack, pointed it at the man and demanded money, Kalliantasis said. When the second hotel guest tried to intervene, Mason-Loyd pulled a second weapon and pointed it at the second hotel guest, Kalliantasis said.

Montgomery took Michael Jordan shoes, a Sony PlayStation and $2,500 in cash from the two men, Kalliantasis One of the men ran out of the room and alerted police, who found the defendants and the property in a nearby car, he said.