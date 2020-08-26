COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000 mark again, deaths increase by 37

New cases of COVID-19 surged Wednesday with 2,157 more, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported, and Illinoisans dying from the respiratory disease rose by 37.

That brings the total cases to 225,627 and fatalities stand at 7,954 statewide.

The seven-day average positivity rate for COVID-19 reached 4% with labs reporting 50,362 results.