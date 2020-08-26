COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000 mark again, 37 more deaths

New COVID-19 infections surged Wednesday with 2,157 more cases, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

The state reported 37 more deaths Wednesday.

That's the highest number of deaths in a day since July 7, when 37 were counted. Statewide, fatalities reached 7,954 and total virus infections stand at 225,627.

At a briefing Wednesday, the Cook County medical examiner's office announced a troubling milestone in surpassing over 10,000 death cases handled, a 60% increase from 2019 to date, Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle said.

Last year, the medical examiner's office worked on 6,274 cases compared to 10,061 so far in 2020. Half the current caseload is a result of 5,030 COVID-19 related deaths, officials said.

Of those casualties, "the burden is felt disproportionately on communities of color," Preckwinkle said. "As a community, we must do better.

Black residents comprise 33% of virus deaths in Cook, according to the medical examiner. Statewide, Black residents comprise 27% of virus deaths, IDPH data show.

Overall, the death rate from the disease is down compared to this spring. The average number deaths per day from COVID-19 in August is 18.

In May, deaths averaged 99 daily.

Two reasons are that health care workers have improved treatments for the disease since it first emerged and the majority of patients entering hospitals now are younger and less likely to suffer complications, Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital physician Daniel Boyle told the Daily Herald Monday.

The seven-day average positivity rate for COVID-19 reached 4% with labs reporting 50,362 results.