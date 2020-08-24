Two killed in Glendale Hts. condo fire

Two people died in a fire at a condominium complex Monday morning in Glendale Heights.

According to a news release from the Glendale Heights Police Department, officers were summoned to the 100 block of Dunteman Drive in the Waters Edge Condominium complex at 10:02 a.m.

The names of the two people who died have not been released. The name of a juvenile who was taken to the hospital was not provided, either.

The Bloomingdale Fire Department and neighboring departments extinguished the blaze.

Three firefighters were injured and were to the hospital, Glendale Heights Deputy Police Chief Brandon Oliver said. A police officer who went to the hospital for smoke inhalation was treated and released, he said.

Firefighters remained on the scene early Monday evening, Oliver said. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

More than one condominium unit was damaged, and the displaced residents are being assisted by the Glendale Heights Police Department Community Outreach Specialists.