Student in District 10 tests positive

In a letter to families, Itasca Elementary District 10 Superintendent Craig Benes said the student did not attend classes Monday. Benes attached guidance from the DuPage County Health Department that said the risk from exposure was low and advised parents to watch for coronavirus symptoms, which include chills, a fever, a cough, a sore throat, a headache, difficulty breathing, muscle pain, and a loss of taste and smell.

Benes assured parents that the district was practicing social distancing, requiring masks and routinely cleaning classrooms.

Children who show symptoms should be kept at home, he said, along with their siblings.