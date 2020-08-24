State reports 1,612 more COVID-19 cases, eight more deaths

New cases of COVID-19 increased by 1,612 Monday, and the number of people dying from the respiratory disease rose by eight, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

Since Aug. 1, the average daily spike in cases is 1,790 -- 700 more people being diagnosed with the virus than a month ago when the July 1 to July 24 average was 1,053.

Illinois' total caseload is 221,790 and deaths statewide from the disease stand at 7,888.

The positivity rate for COVID-19 is 4.2% using a seven-day average. There were 36,155 tests reported in the last 24 hours and the daily positivity rate is 4.4%.

Meanwhile, people in Illinois hospitals with the virus totaled to 1,529 as of Sunday night. That's up from the August daily average of 1,514 patients and higher than the average of 1,424 between July 1 and July 23.