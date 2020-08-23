 

West Chicago cancels fests through end of year

Daily Herald Report
Updated 8/23/2020 4:15 PM

West Chicago has canceled all festivals and events on city-owned property through Dec. 31. Mayor Ruben Pineda cited the ongoing coronavirus pandemic for making his precautionary proclamation last week.

"It is a painful decision to have to make," Pineda said in an official statement. "Nobody loves a festival more than me, but nothing is more important than the health and safety of our residents and visitors. This decision was made in everyone's best interest."

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Canceled events include the Mexican Independence Day Festival, the West Chicago Food Festival, Halloween Festivities and Frosty Fest. City staff is working on related virtual programming as an alternative to the live events. There is also a planned "Distance Socially, Eat Locally" campaign during September.

