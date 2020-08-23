Fire displaces townhouse residents in Wheeling; no injuries reported

No one was injured, but several residents were displaced Saturday after fire broke out at two townhouses in Wheeling, authorities said.

Wheeling fire officials said firefighters were called to the blaze in the 1400 block of Chippewa Trail at 5:39 p.m. Saturday. In all, 52 Wheeling firefighters and eight from neighboring towns responded.

The four residences in the two townhouse buildings were left uninhabitable, officials said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.