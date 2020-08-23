Elgin woman dies two days after suffering injuries in Streamwood crash
Updated 8/23/2020 11:07 AM
An 85-year-old Elgin woman died Friday. two days after suffering injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Streamwood, authorities said.
Shirley Stoltz was pronounced dead at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge at 12:34 p.m. Friday, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office. A cause of death has not been disclosed.
The crash occurred shortly after noon Wednesday on southbound Sutton Road at Irving Park Road, authorities said.
Streamwood police said Sunday that the cause of the crash remains under investigation. No charges have been filed or citations issued so far, police said.
