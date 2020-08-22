One man dies after 2 shot today in vehicle in Elgin

One man died following a shooting early today in Elgin and another is being treated for injuries that are not thought to be life-threatening, Elgin Police said in a posting to the department's Facebook page.

About 12:39 a.m., Elgin police responded to the area of Kimball Street and State Street for a reported shooting in which two adult male victims were struck by gunfire while in a vehicle, according to the statement.

Both victims were taken to the hospital, where one died, police said.

Detectives from the Major Investigations Division are investigating the shooting and as more information becomes available will provide an update, police said.

Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to call (847) 289-2600 or text 847411 and include ELGINPD at the beginning of the text, along with the message and/or tip information.