Fire guts Bartlett house

A Bartlett home on the 1000 block of Chelsea Drive was left uninhabitable after a house fire on Saturday. Courtesy of the Bartlett Fire Department

Thirty-six firefighters battled a Saturday house fire on the 1000 block of Chelsea Drive in Bartlett that left the home uninhabitable and sent two firefighters to the hospital with heat exhaustion.

No other injuries were reported and damage estimates were not immediately available. The Bartlett Fire District said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The fire district received the call about the house fire at 2:13 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters arrived at the scene four minutes later and saw a fire at the back of the home.

A dog and cat were rescued inside, and the fire was declared under control by 2:38 p.m.

Firefighters from Bloomingdale, Carol Stream, Fox River and Countryside, Hanover Park, South Elgin and Streamwood helped the Bartlett Fire District.