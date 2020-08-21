Retiring Rev. Nathaniel Edmond honored with key to the city of Elgin

COURTESY OF CITY OF ELGINHere's the key to the City of Elgin presented recently to the Rev. Nathaniel Edmond, pastor of Second Baptist Church of Elgin.

COURTESY OF CITY OF ELGINThe Rev. Nathaniel Edmond, pastor of Second Baptist Church of Elgin, receives the key to the city of Elgin from councilman Corey Dixon as Mayor David Kaptain looks on during a recent council meeting.

As Second Baptist Church of Elgin pastor Nathaniel Edmond prepares to retire and close the door on one chapter of his life, the city of Elgin let him know he's welcome back anytime.

And he can let himself in.

Edmond was honored at last week's city council meeting with the key to the city in recognition of his support for the community.

"It was outstanding. It was a great honor for me," Edmond said Friday.

He went to the council meeting at the urging of Mayor David Kaptain and assumed he was being honored on his retirement.

"But I had no idea that was coming," Edmond said. "I was there thinking they were going to give me a proclamation but it was much more than that."

Kaptain said it was well deserved.

According to Kaptain, it's only the second time that he was aware of that the honor has been bestowed -- the other being when Jerry Cain received a key in 2012 just before he retired as president of Judson University.

"I've served with Nat on so many different committees and programs, and he always used his position to do the right thing for the community," Kaptain said. "Even though he lives in another community, he always wanted to go above and beyond for the city of Elgin."

Kaptain drew parallels between the two men to whom he's awarded the key.

"With both Nat and Jerry, it highlights more than what they did in support of their faith. It goes beyond that because they became supporters of the community."

Edmond, who lives in Lake in the Hills, will preach at Second Baptist Church until the last Sunday in September. Church leaders will elect their new pastor at the end of August and that person will take over in October.

He said receiving the key to the city gives him a feeling that he's always welcome.

"It has been a great journey here in Elgin," Edmond said. "I loved my work with Second Baptist Church and Elgin is a great place and I'm very proud to be a part of it."