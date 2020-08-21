Pair charged in Glenview bank robbery
Updated 8/21/2020 9:01 PM
Two men have been charged in Thursday's robbery of the TCF Bank in the Jewel-Osco at 2502 Waukegan Road in Glenview.
Glenview police said Kamal Fadi Fargo, 20, of the 9000 block of Golf Road ain Des Plaines, and Tyler James O'Toole, 23, of the 4700 block of Fenwick Avenue in Cleveland, Ohio, were turned over to the Federal Bureau of Investigations and charged with bank robbery.
They are in the custody of U.S. marshals pending bond.
The robbery took place Thursday afternoon.
Police were called to the scene at 1:33 p.m., after the two men left the bank and took off in a gray pickup truck, authorities said.
