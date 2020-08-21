 

Man struck, shot at ride share driver outside his Elgin home

Updated 8/21/2020 7:23 PM

An Elgin man was charged with battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm after police say he struck and shot at a ride share driver who dropped him off at his home early Thursday morning.

Gustavo Banuelos Miranda, 32, appeared before Kane County Judge Joseph Grady Friday morning. Grady set his bail at $150,000, meaning Miranda needs to post $15,000 to be released.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Elgin police spokeswoman Kristie Hilton said Miranda was dropped off by a ride share driver at his home on the 2000 block of Country Knoll Lane in Elgin at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday. After getting out of the vehicle, Miranda reached into the car and struck the driver, Hilton said.

While the driver called 9-1-1 to report what had happened, Miranda went inside his home, retrieved a gun and shot at the driver several times, Hilton said.

Neither the driver nor his car were struck by bullets, Hilton said.

Hilton said the driver met up with Elgin police officers a safe distance away. The officers went to Miranda's home and placed him into custody without further incident.

Hilton did not say what caused the confrontation between Miranda and the driver.

• Staff Writer Susan Sarkauskas contributed to this report.

