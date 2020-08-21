Illinois records another 24 COVID-19 deaths, 2,208 more infections

State health officials announced 24 more COVID-19 deaths Friday as well as 2,208 additional infections.

That brings the state's death toll from the respiratory disease to 7,857 since the outbreak began, while 215,929 cases of the disease have been diagnosed in Illinois residents, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The state's seven-day average infection rate is now at 4.3%, down slightly from the previous day.