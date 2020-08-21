Aurora man charged with criminal sexual assault of teen

A 27-year-old Aurora man has been charged with criminal sexual assault of a 14-year-old girl.

Kane County Judge Joseph Grady set bail at $1 million Friday for Rene Tux Ico, 27, of the 400 block of Hinman Street.

Tux Ico knew the girl and her mother, authorities said.

According to a written police synopsis presented to Grady, the woman left her daughter in Tux Ico's care when she went to work, starting in June 2019.

In late July 2020, the girl was treated at Rush-Copley Hospital for abdominal pain. Hospital workers became suspicious of Tux Ico when he refused to leave the girl's side, even when she was getting undressed or undergoing intimate medical examinations, according to the synopsis.

The workers, suspecting the girl might be a victim of human trafficking, called an FBI tip line, and the FBI notified Aurora police.

It was discovered the girl was 15 weeks pregnant. She miscarried the child.

The girl first denied Tux Ico was the father, saying the pregnancy had been caused by being raped by a man in Mexico as she traveled from Guatemala to the United States in April 2020. During a later interview, she said Tux Ico was the father, according to the synopsis.

Assistant State's Attorney Adam Katz called the situation "quite disturbing." He requested bail be set at $2 million, saying Tux Ico was at high risk of not showing up for future court dates because of his immigration status and his asking during bond call about returning to his home country.

Tux Ico was arrested Aug. 19.

The girl was placed in foster care in late July.