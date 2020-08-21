Arlington Heights woman charged in Michigan Avenue looting

An Arlington Heights woman was charged Friday in connection with the rash of looting that occurred earlier this month on Chicago's Magnificent Mile.

Micaela Kimbrough, 31, of the 700 block of East Golf Road, faces three felony charges of burglary, looting by an individual and theft.

A Cook County judge Friday set bail at $10,000, of which she needs $1,000 to be released. As a condition of her bail, she was ordered to be on curfew from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Authorities said Kimbrough was arrested just after 3 p.m. Wednesday on the 2400 block of West North Avenue where she tried to sell a stolen jacket. They said the coat came from Canada Goose Chicago at 800 N. Michigan Ave., which was looted overnight Aug. 9-10.

Cook County prosecutors said during the bond hearing Friday that a store employee found the jacket for sale on Facebook Marketplace, and the tags on the jacket later tracked back to that store.

Prosecutors say store surveillance showed Kimbrough entering the store wearing a mask but leaving without a mask and the jacket in hand.

Undercover Chicago police detectives arranged to meet the suspect to purchase the merchandise, after which she was taken into custody. Prosecutors said the online listing and a money-sharing app on the listing were also traced to her.

She told police she purchased the jacket from someone at 33rd Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway, but it did not fit the person whom she bought it for, according to prosecutors.

Kimbrough's public defender said she has been working as an Aldi supervisor for eight years and has no criminal background.

She is due in court again Sept. 2 for a bankruptcy case and Sept. 4 on the felony charges.