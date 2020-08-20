Wood Dale man accused of having child porn

A Wood Dale man has been charged with two counts of child pornography following an undercover internet investigation, officials said.

Troy Tucker, 49, of the 400 block of Park Lane, was arrested Wednesday, nearly three weeks after the DuPage County Sheriff's Digital Forensic Investigations Unit and Wood Dale police searched his apartment on July 30.

An examination of Tucker's digital electronics showed several child pornography files, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

Bail was set at $5,000 Thursday for Tucker. If he is released on bond, Tucker is ordered to not use the internet or possess any computers or smartphones. He is also prohibited from having contact with anybody under the age of 18.

Tucker's next court date is Sept. 15.