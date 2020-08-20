Westmont man charged with having child porn
Updated 8/20/2020 8:06 PM
A Westmont man is in custody, awaiting a bond hearing on six counts of possessing child pornography, according to the DuPage County sheriff's office.
Marc J. Dorner, 66, of the 300 block of South Cass Avenue, is expected in bond court at 8:30 a.m. Friday.
The DuPage County Sheriff's Office Digital Forensic Investigation Unit, along with the Westmont Police Department, executed a search warrant at Dorner's apartment on Thursday morning after an undercover investigation. A computer forensic examination of Dorner's digital electronics revealed the presence of several child pornography files, the news release said.
