TCF Bank in Glenview Jewel-Osco robbed
Glenview police and the FBI are investigating a robbery Thursday at the TCF Bank inside the Jewel-Osco store in the Shops of Heatherfield, 2502 N. Waukegan Road.
According to a news release, two men robbed the bank about 1:30 p.m. and fled in a gray pickup truck.
No one was injured, and no weapons were displayed during the robbery police said.
Anyone with information about the robbery should call the Glenview police tip line at (847) 901-6055 or email gpdtipline@glenview.il.us. The FBI's Chicago field office can be reached (312) 421-6700 or at tips.fbi.gov.
