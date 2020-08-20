TCF Bank in Glenview Jewel-Osco robbed

Authorities say this man was one of two who robbed the TCF bank branch inside the Jewel-Osco at 2502 N. Waukegan Road in Glenview on Thursday. Courtesy of the FBI

Glenview police and the FBI are investigating a robbery Thursday at the TCF Bank inside the Jewel-Osco store in the Shops of Heatherfield, 2502 N. Waukegan Road.

According to a news release, two men robbed the bank about 1:30 p.m. and fled in a gray pickup truck.

No one was injured, and no weapons were displayed during the robbery police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call the Glenview police tip line at (847) 901-6055 or email gpdtipline@glenview.il.us. The FBI's Chicago field office can be reached (312) 421-6700 or at tips.fbi.gov.