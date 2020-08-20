State records 27 more COVID-19 deaths, another 1,832 infections
Updated 8/20/2020 12:11 PM
State health officials announced Thursday that 27 more Illinois residents have died from COVID-19 while an additional 1,832 new cases have been diagnosed as well.
That brings the state's death toll from the respiratory disease to 7,833, with 213,721 residents who have been infected.
The state's seven-day rolling average infection rate now stands at 4.4%. It's the first day since Saturday that the average infection rate hasn't increased.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.