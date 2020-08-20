 

Socially distanced meet-and-greet sessions for D70 students, teachers, parents

  • Copeland Manor School students meet their teachers and classmates in a socially distanced setting Thursday at the Libertyville school. Students in the three other elementary schools in Libertyville District 70 held similar meet-and-greet sessions.

  • Copeland Manor School teacher Christine Policht plays a "favorites" game with her second grade students during a socially distanced meet-and-greet Thursday at the Libertyville school. Students also took home a bag of resources, including a Chromebook for e-learning.

  • Parents stay several feet away as students meet their second grade teacher, Stephanie Meo, at Copeland Manor School in Libertyville on Thursday. Students in the three other elementary schools in Libertyville District 70 held similar meet-and-greet sessions.

  • Everyone wears masks and stays socially distant Thursday as students meet their teachers and classmates and pick up supplies for the school year at Copeland Manor School in Libertyville. Students in the three other elementary schools in Libertyville District 70 held similar meet-and-greet sessions.

Updated 8/20/2020 2:53 PM

The idea was to begin to get close while staying socially distant as Libertyville Elementary District 70 students met their teachers at their school campuses Thursday.

The four elementary schools and one middle in the district will start the new school year remotely on Monday, each student studying through e-learning tools at home. But Thursday, every K-5 student went to their school to meet their teacher and classmates.

                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

"We really wanted some facetime with teachers before we start Monday," Copeland Manor School Principal Lori Poelking said of the meet-and-greets at the school at 801 S. Seventh St. in Libertyville.

The 370 students at Copeland Manor were assigned a time to arrive at their neighborhood school with one parent. The 30-minute time slots were used to build a sense of class community.

Many walked the few blocks of shady sidewalks to meet their new classmates and teacher in a socially distant layout on the school's front lawn. There, all students, parents and teachers were instructed to wear masks. Parents were asked to stay several feet away from the students as they gathered, in spread-out fashion, with their new teacher.

Parents carried home tools to use during the year, including a laptop computer.

"There's a whole lot of things in that heavy bag," Poelking said.

Students also took home books and a supply kit that included crayons, pencils, glue and other items.

