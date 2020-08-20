Socially distanced meet-and-greet sessions for D70 students, teachers, parents

The idea was to begin to get close while staying socially distant as Libertyville Elementary District 70 students met their teachers at their school campuses Thursday.

The four elementary schools and one middle in the district will start the new school year remotely on Monday, each student studying through e-learning tools at home. But Thursday, every K-5 student went to their school to meet their teacher and classmates.

"We really wanted some facetime with teachers before we start Monday," Copeland Manor School Principal Lori Poelking said of the meet-and-greets at the school at 801 S. Seventh St. in Libertyville.

The 370 students at Copeland Manor were assigned a time to arrive at their neighborhood school with one parent. The 30-minute time slots were used to build a sense of class community.

Many walked the few blocks of shady sidewalks to meet their new classmates and teacher in a socially distant layout on the school's front lawn. There, all students, parents and teachers were instructed to wear masks. Parents were asked to stay several feet away from the students as they gathered, in spread-out fashion, with their new teacher.

Parents carried home tools to use during the year, including a laptop computer.

"There's a whole lot of things in that heavy bag," Poelking said.

Students also took home books and a supply kit that included crayons, pencils, glue and other items.