Bartlett homeowner fights deck fire with garden hose

A fire broke out Thursday morning on the deck of a home on the 900 block of Shorewood Drive in Bartlett. Courtesy of Bartlett Fire Protection District

A Bartlett homeowner used a garden hose to extinguish most of a fire on the rear deck of his home at 11:32 a.m. Thursday before firefighters arrived to get the fire under control.

According to the Bartlett Fire District, the structure fire occurred on the 900 block of Shorewood Drive, and firefighters used hand tools to remove siding and expose any hidden fire before declaring the fire under control at 11:46 a.m. The residence was also checked to make sure the fire did not extend to the interior.

No one was injured, and the home remains habitable. The fire remains under investigation. A damage estimate was not available.