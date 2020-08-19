Police seek help locating missing Prospect Heights man
Updated 8/19/2020 10:27 AM
Prospect Heights police are asking for the public's help in locating a man with Alzheimer's disease who was reported missing Wednesday. Peter Henrickson, 67, was last seen Tuesday evening at his home in Prospect Heights wearing a red and black shirt with matching red flannel pajama bottoms, police said.
He is described as 6 feet tall and about 200 pounds.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Prospect Heights Police Department at (847) 398-5511.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.