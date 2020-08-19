Police seek help locating missing Prospect Heights man

Prospect Heights police are asking for the public's help in locating a man with Alzheimer's disease who was reported missing Wednesday. Peter Henrickson, 67, was last seen Tuesday evening at his home in Prospect Heights wearing a red and black shirt with matching red flannel pajama bottoms, police said.

He is described as 6 feet tall and about 200 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Prospect Heights Police Department at (847) 398-5511.