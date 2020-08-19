Illinois records 25 new COVID-19 deaths, another 2,295 infections

University of Illinois officials offered free COVID-19 testing to all of the campus community as students and staff return to the college this summer. Photo courtesy of the University of Illinois

State health officials Wednesday reported another 25 Illinois residents died from COVID-19 while an additional 2,295 new cases of the disease have been diagnosed.

That brings the state's death toll to 7,806 and 211,889 total cases statewide since the outbreak began.

The state also saw the most tests results returned in a single day with 50,299. The Illinois Department of Public Health does not provide details regarding how recently the tests were taken. Illinois has now conducted 3,489,571 COVID-19 tests.

Wednesday's IDPH figures don't include an additional 211 deaths and 1,332 cases the state considers "probable" because the patients either died or recovered without being tested.

With the addition of Wednesday's test results, the state's seven-day rolling average positivity rate is now 4.4%. A month ago that rate was 2.9%.

State officials estimate 95% of those who have contracted the disease have recovered as well.