Route 31, Three Oaks Road in Crystal Lake reopens after rollover crash

Crystal Lake police and firefighter/paramedics work at the scene of a rollover crash between a truck and car at the intersection of Route 31 and Three Oaks Road that partially closed the road Tuesday morning. Matthew Apgar/Shaw Media

The area of Route 31 and Three Oaks Road in Crystal Lake reopened after a rollover crash between a truck and car at the intersection Tuesday morning.

Southbound Route 31 at Three Oaks Road was temporarily closed because of the crash, according to a city advisory issued about 10:10 a.m.

Roads were clear again as of 12:23 p.m., according to a separate advisory.

At least one person was taken by ambulance from the scene. Crystal Lake fire and police responded to the scene where a small box truck had tipped over onto a tan Chevy Impala.