Route 31, Three Oaks Road in Crystal Lake reopens after rollover crash
Updated 8/18/2020 1:23 PM
The area of Route 31 and Three Oaks Road in Crystal Lake reopened after a rollover crash between a truck and car at the intersection Tuesday morning.
Southbound Route 31 at Three Oaks Road was temporarily closed because of the crash, according to a city advisory issued about 10:10 a.m.
Roads were clear again as of 12:23 p.m., according to a separate advisory.
At least one person was taken by ambulance from the scene. Crystal Lake fire and police responded to the scene where a small box truck had tipped over onto a tan Chevy Impala.
